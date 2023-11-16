5+ Highly Anticipated Car Launches Of 2024 – Maruti To Kia

In 2024, popular brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and Kia are gearing up to launch new cars and SUVs in India

The Indian automobile market will witness the arrival of a number of new passenger cars in the 2024 CY and here we have explained about the highly anticipated ones:

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

In early 2024, Hyundai will introduce the facelifted Creta and it will get a myriad of revisions inside and out as it is based on the latest Sensuous Sportiness styling language. It will come with a thoroughly redesigned interior as well while the features list will also be upgraded. A new 1.5L turbo petrol engine developing 160 PS and 253 Nm will join the lineup.

2. Kia Sonet Facelift:

In line with the growing competition in the compact SUV segment, Kia will bring in the updated Sonet early next year. Compared to the recently leaked China-spec model, it will have big revisions cosmetically and inside the cabin while the 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo petrol and 1.5L turbo diesel engines will stay put.

3. Tata Curvv:

The Tata Curvv will be introduced first as an EV with a claimed driving range of over 500 km in the first half of 2024 while the ICE version will follow soon after to compete against midsize SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder and others. It will likely be equipped with a new 1.5L TGDI petrol engine.

4. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift & 5-Door Thar:

M&M is planning to launch at least five all-new SUVs next year in India but the major highlights will undoubtedly be the facelifted XUV300 and five-door Thar. Both SUVs have already been caught testing and they will arrive in H1 2024. The updated XUV300 will boast a new exterior taking inspiration from XUV700 while the stretched wheelbase Thar will be more practical and spacious than the three-door model.

5. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift & Dzire:

The largest car producer in the country will introduce the new generation Swift and Dzire next year. Both will get evolutionary exterior changes as previewed by the Swift concept at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 and will use a new 1.2L Z series three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine.