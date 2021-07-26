5 Highest-Selling SUVs In India In June 2021 – Vitara Brezza To Seltos

In June 2021, Maruti Vitara Brezza managed to beat Hyundai Creta in terms of sales, thus emerging as the best-selling SUV in India last month

Last month, the overall sales performance was quite strong in the Indian car market, thanks to the receding lockdown across the country. SUVs steadily continue to grow in popularity, especially in the compact and midsize segments, and there were some interesting developments. Maruti Vitara Brezza became the highest-selling SUV in the Indian market last month, beating Hyundai Creta’s reign.

In June 2021, Maruti Suzuki sold 12,833 units of the Vitara Brezza. In June 2020, the manufacturer had sold 4,542 units of the SUV, while in May 2021, a total of 2,648 units were sold. Thus, the Vitara Brezza recorded a Year-on-Year (YoY) and Month-on-Month (MoM) sales growth of 183 per cent and 385 per cent, respectively.

Hyundai Creta stood at the second spot on the SUV sales chart last month, with 9,941 units sold. It registered a YoY sales growth of 38 per cent, with 7,207 units sold in June 2020. In May 2021, a total of 7,527 units of the vehicle were sold, which translates to an MoM sales growth of 32 per cent in June 2021.

In the third spot, we have Kia Seltos, which sold a total of 8,549 units in June 2021. The SUV registered a sales growth of 20 per cent on a YoY basis, with June 2020’s sales figure standing at 7,114 units. On an MoM basis, its sales growth was 100 per cent last month, with 4,277 units sold in May 2021.

Tata Nexon’s sales figure for June 2021 stood at 8,033 units, which translates to an impressive YoY increment of 164 per cent, compared to 3,040 units sold in June last year. In May this year, a total of 6,439 units of the SUV were sold, which is a 25 per cent growth on an MoM basis for last month.

Highest-Selling SUVs In India In June 2021 Model June 2021 June 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza (183%) 12,833 4,542 Hyundai Creta (38%) 9,941 7,207 Kia Seltos (20%) 8,549 7,114 Tata Nexon (164%) 8,033 3,040 Kia Sonet 5,963 –

A total of 5,963 units of Kia Sonet were sold last month, placing it in the fifth position. The SUV was launched in India in September last year, so there are no YoY sales figures to report. On an MoM basis, the vehicle registered a sales decline of 10 per cent, with 6,627 units sold back in May 2021.