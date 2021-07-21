5 Highest-Selling MPVs In India In June 2021 – Ertiga to Innova Crysta

Maruti Ertiga was the best-selling MPV in the Indian market last month (June 2021), following by the Mahindra Bolero

Last month (June 2021), the Indian automobile industry registered a strong recovery in terms of sales, after the lockdowns were slowly lifted across different states in India. In the MPV market space, Maruti Suzuki emerged as the leader, thanks to the Ertiga and XL6, both of which sold in impressive numbers.

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 9,920 units of the Ertiga in June 2021, making it the best-selling MPV in our market once again. This is a 200 per cent increase in sales on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, with 3,306 units sold back in June 2020. The Ertiga also registered a Month-on-Month (MoM) sales growth of 268 per cent last month, with 2,694 units sold in May 2021.

Mahindra Bolero grabs the second spot on the sales chart, with 5,744 units sold last month. In June 2020, the manufacturer had sold a total of 3,292 units of the Bolero, which translates to a YoY sales growth of 74 per cent. In May this year, a total of 3,517 units of Bolero were sold, resulting in an MoM sales growth of 63 per cent.

Maruti Ertiga’s premium twin, the XL6, managed to sell 3,978 units last month. This is a 232 per cent YoY increase over June 2020, when 1,198 units of the vehicle were sold. In May this year, 782 units of the XL6 were sold, resulting in an MoM sales growth of 409 per cent for June 2021.

Toyota Innova Crysta was the fourth highest-selling MPV last month, with 2,973 units dispatched. In June 2020, a total of 2,085 units of the vehicle were sold, which is a 43 per cent YoY sales growth for June 2021. In May 2021, only 20 units were sold, thus resulting in a massive 14,765 per cent growth last month.

Top 5 MPVs in June 2021 Model June 2021 June 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (200%) 9,920 3,306 Mahindra Bolero (74%) 5,744 3,292 Maruti XL6 (232%) 3,978 1,198 Toyota Innova Crysta (43%) 2,973 2,085 Renault Triber (-13%) 1,790 2,064

Renault Triber grabbed the fifth spot on the sales chart, with 1,790 sold units in June 2021. During the same month last year, a total of 2,064 units of the vehicle were sold, which translates to a sales decline of 13 per cent. However, on an MoM basis, sales climbed up 242 per cent last month, with 524 units sold back in May 2021.