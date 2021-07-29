5 Highest-Selling Hatchbacks In India In June 2021 – Wagon-R To i10 Nios

Maruti Suzuki dominated the hatchback sales chart last month, with four out of the five top-selling hatchbacks being from its lineup

Now that India is emerging out of lockdown, the Indian car market has been recording strong sales figures. Hatchbacks still remain the most preferred car genre for buyers, mainly due to their relatively low cost of purchasing and running. Maruti Suzuki emerged as the leader in terms of hatchback sales, grabbing most of the top spots on the sales chart.

Last month, a total of 19,447 units of Maruti Wagon-R were dispatched, pushing it to the top spot on the sales chart. The vehicle registered a Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth of 179 per cent, with 6,972 units sold back in June 2020. May 2021’s sales figures stood at 2,086 units, which translates to an enormous 832 per cent Month-on-Month (MoM) sales growth for June 2021.

Maruti Swift was pushed to the second position, with 17,727 units sold last month. A total of 4,013 units were sold back in June last year, thus resulting in a huge 342 per cent sales increment on a YoY basis in June this year. The vehicle recorded an MoM sales growth of 153 per cent last month, with 7,005 units sold in May 2021.

Maruti sold 14,701 units of the Baleno last month, which is a 242 per cent sales growth on a YoY basis, compared to June 2020’s sales figure of 4,300 units. On an MoM basis, the vehicle recorded a sales growth of 206 per cent in June 2021, with 4,803 units sold in May 2021.

On the fourth spot, we have Maruti Alto, which registered a sales figure of 12,513 units in June 2021. This is a 71 per cent YoY growth, compared to 7,298 units sold during the same month last year, i.e., June 2020. 3,220 units of the Alto were sold in May 2021, which translates to a 289 per cent growth on an MoM basis for last month.

5 Highest-Selling Hatchbacks In India In June 2021 Model June 2021 June 2020 Maruti Wagon-R (179%) 19,447 6,972 Maruti Swift (342%) 17,727 4,013 Maruti Baleno (242%) 14,701 4,300 Maruti Alto (71%) 12,513 7,298 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (145%) 8,787 3,593

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios grabbed the fifth position on the hatchback sales chart, and it’s the only non-Maruti car to make it to this list. A total of 8,787 units of the car were sold last month, a 145 per cent YoY growth over 3,593 units sold in last year’s June. In May 2021, a total of 3,804 units of the vehicle were sold, which is a 131 per cent MoM growth for June 2021.