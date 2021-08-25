5 Highest Discounts On Sedans In August 2021 – Amaze To Dzire

This month (August 2021), a few attractive discounts and offers are available on sedans in India, and here, we’ve listed the top five among them

With India emerging slowly from lockdown, the automobile industry of our country has been recording a strong recovery in terms of sales. Hatchbacks and SUVs have been dominating the sales charts mostly, with sedans losing out in popularity. However, carmakers are offering a few interesting discounts and deals on some sedans, to help boost sales.

Hyundai Aura gets a cash discount of Rs. 35,000, but only on the 1.0L turbo-petrol variants, while the CNG variants have no cash discount on offer. On the 1.2L petrol and 1.2L diesel variants, the cash discount is worth Rs. 15,000 on the manual version and 10,000 on the AMT version.

On all variants of the Aura, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are also available. As for Tata Tigor, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is being offered on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

On Honda Amaze, buyers can choose either a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 or free accessories of up to Rs. 24,243. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also available on it. However, these deals are only for the S MT variant.

On all other variants of the Amaze, buyers can avail either a cash discount of 5,000 or free accessories worth Rs. 5,998. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also on offer. Regardless of the variant chosen, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and an additional bonus of Rs. 9,000 is available, but only for existing Honda car owners.

Highest Discounts On Sedans In August 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Hyundai Aura Up to Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Tigor Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Honda Amaze Up to Rs. 20,000 (or free accessories of up to Rs. 24,243) Up to Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 (+ Rs. 5,000 loyalty bonus and Rs. 9,000 additional exchange bonus for existing Honda customers) Maruti Dzire Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Ciaz 0 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 7,500

On Maruti Dzire, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is on offer. Apart from that, the manufacturer is also offering a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 on it. Maruti Ciaz doesn’t have any cash discounts on offer this month, although an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 is available on it, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 7,500.