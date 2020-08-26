5 Hatchbacks With Highest Discounts In August 2020 – Alto 800 To Santro

While the festive season is still a few weeks away, manufacturers are already offering hefty discounts with their respective cars in a bid to boost sales

Demand for high-riding SUVs and crossovers is on the peak across the entire world, and the case is similar in our country too. However, the fact that hatchbacks still dominate the market remains unchanged, thanks to the affordability factor and compact size. Hence, manufacturers continue to work upon launching new hatchbacks in the country from time to time.

Automobile sales saw a dip in the recent months, and in order to lure customers back to dealerships, manufacturers are offering heavy discounts with their respective offerings. Here is a list of the top 5 hatchbacks with highest discounts being offered in India in August 2020, take a look –

1. Hyundai Grand i10

Hyundai brought a replacement for the Grand i10 in the form of the Grand i10 Nios, which was launched last year. However, the carmaker decided to retain a few variants of the outgoing model since it wasn’t too outdated anyway. As of now, Hyundai offers only two variants of the older Grand i10 in India, i.e. Magna and Sportz, priced at Rs 5.89 lakh and Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

As of now, Hyundai is offering benefits worth Rs 60,000 with the Grand i10, which include a Rs 40,000 cash discount, Rs 15,000 exchange bonus as well as a Rs 5,000 corporate discount. This is the highest discount that is currently being offered with any hatchback in the country.

2. Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki is working on launching a new-gen version of the Celerio in the Indian market soon, since the current-gen version has been on sale since about 7 years now. For now, the carmaker is offering heavy discounts with the Celerio, which amount up to Rs 55,000.

The benefits on offer with both petrol and CNG versions of the Celerio in the month of August 2020 include a Rs 30,000 cash discount, along with Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 5,000 corporate discount. The Celerio’s ex-showroom retail price starts from Rs 4.41 lakh, and goes all the way up to Rs 5.68 lakh.

3. Volkswagen Polo

The Volkswagen Polo was launched with new BS6-compliant 1.0-litre TSI (110 PS/175 Nm) turbo-petrol and 1.0-litre MPI (75 PS/95 Nm) petrol engines earlier this year, with the former being the most powerful powertrain in the premium hatchback segment. Volkswagen currently retails the Polo between Rs 5.82 – 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

In August 2020, the German automaker is offering benefits worth up to Rs 48,300 with the Polo 1.0L TSI, which consists of a Rs 13,300 cash discount, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus, Rs 10,000 loyalty bonus as well as a corporate discount worth Rs 5,000.

4. Hyundai Santro

The Santro is an iconic nameplate for Hyundai, and the entry-level hatchback performs fairly well in terms of sales. The car is offered in four different trim levels, namely Era Executive, Magna, Sportz, and Asta. Hyundai is currently offering the base Era variant with heavy discounts, including Rs 15,000 cash discount, Rs 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 corporate discount.

On the other hand, the cash discount rises up to Rs 25,000 for all of the other variants, which means that the hatchback is currently being offered with total benefits worth up to Rs 45,000. As of now, the Hyundai Santro is priced from Rs 4.57 lakh to Rs 6.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is one of the highest-selling hatchbacks in the entire country, and its popularity doesn’t seem to decline. Maruti currently offers the Alto with a 796 cc petrol engine rated at 48 PS/69 Nm, along with a CNG-petrol powertrain, with prices starting from Rs 2.96 lakh, going up to Rs 4.36 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits worth up to Rs 36,000 with the Alto 800 this month, which includes a cash discount of Rs 18,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a Rs 3,000 corporate discount.