5 Game-Changing Features Of The Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Nexon CNG, starting at Rs 8.99 lakh, features India’s first turbo-petrol engine, a 6-speed manual, a 10.25-inch digital display, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets advanced safety features

The Tata Nexon CNG has officially arrived in India, starting at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Although it may have joined the CNG segment later than some competitors, it makes a strong entrance with several unique features. Here are five game-changing features that set the Nexon CNG apart in the Indian market.

1. 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol Engine

Tata Nexon CNG is India’s first car equipped with a turbocharged petrol engine. It features the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine similar to the standard model, but the power output is reduced to 100 PS. The torque, however, remains consistent at 170 Nm.

2. 6-speed Manual Gearbox

Tata Motors has equipped the Nexon CNG’s turbo-petrol engine with a six-speed manual transmission, a notable first for CNG vehicles in India. However, it would have been great if Tata had also offered the AMT transmission for the Nexon CNG, similar to what’s available in the Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG.

3. 10.25-inch Digital Instrument Cluster

Tata Nexon is the first CNG vehicle to feature a coloured 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Offering multiple viewing modes and customization options, the screen can display navigation while using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

4. Ventilated Front Seats

Another great feature of the Tata Nexon CNG is its ventilated front seats, which provide much-needed comfort during hot weather.

5. A Panoramic Sunroof

CNG car buyers no longer have to settle for fewer features compared to their petrol counterparts. The Tata Nexon CNG now includes the much-loved panoramic sunroof, adding a touch of luxury to the driving experience.

Apart from these five big additions, the Nexon CNG comes equipped with a range of safety features, such as a 360-degree camera, six airbags, hill hold control, Electronic Stability Control and rain-sensing wipers. Additionally, the Nexon CNG utilizes Tata’s dual-cylinder technology, allowing it to offer an impressive boot space of 321 litres. The CNG powertrain also claims a fuel efficiency of 24 km/kg.