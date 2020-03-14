5 Features That Kia Seltos Has But Upcoming 2020 Hyundai Creta Doesn’t

The Kia Seltos and the upcoming next-gen Hyundai Creta might be sharing powertrains, but there are still some features that set the two apart from each other

The Kia Seltos continues to be one of the highest selling SUVs in the country, thanks to the plethora of features and configurations that the car is offered with. But with the upcoming launch of the next-gen Hyundai Creta, the competition in the segment will definitely become a lot tougher for the Seltos.

However, there are still a few features of the Kia Seltos that the 2020 Creta misses out on, and we have compiled a list of 5 such features below –

1) Multi-colour Ambient Lighting

The 2020 Hyundai Creta does get cabin ambient lighting, however, it is only available in blue colour. However, the Kia Seltos gets ambient lighting with LED mood lighting which changes in sync with the beat of the music playing through the car’s media system. Also, you can choose from a range of colours that are available in the infotainment system.

2) Blind View Monitor

The Seltos comes with a blind view monitor that uses the cameras mounted on both the wing mirrors, and displays the blind spot on the 7-inch display in the instrument cluster, that could otherwise be missed by the driver.

The system will display whatever is coming from behind you on whichever side you indicate for, and can prove to be very useful while changing lanes. The Seltos is the first in its class to get a blind view monitor, and unfortunately, the 2020 Creta does not get this feature.

3) Heads-up Display

Also first in the segment is an 8-inch heads-up display that pops out of the dashboard in front of the driver whenever required. The heads-up screen displays the vehicle’s speed, as well as the navigational updates to make sure that the driver does not have to look away from the road in the front of them.

4) Front Parking Sensors

Rear parking sensors are mandatory in all cars sold in India today. However, front parking sensors are mainly reserved for more premium and bigger cars. The Kia Seltos does come with front parking sensors, which makes it easier to park or maneuver the car in tight spaces.

5) 360-degree Parking Camera

The Kia Seltos has also been equipped with a 360-degree parking camera, which further aids the driver to park the car or drive it in congested lanes without worrying about hitting something. Apart from the Seltos, the Nissan Kicks also get a 360-degree camera in this segment, however, the 2020 Creta won’t be getting it.