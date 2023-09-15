5 Exciting EVs Under Rs. 25 Lakh That Will Launch Soon

Discover five upcoming budget-friendly EVs, starting under Rs. 25 lakh, as automobile manufacturers in India drive towards a greener future

In an era where environmental sustainability is at the forefront of global concerns, the Indian automotive landscape is poised for a paradigm shift. Car manufacturers, both domestic and international, are increasingly recognizing the urgency of adopting greener, more sustainable alternatives to traditional internal combustion engines.

As such, we’re about to see the entry of a host of new EVs that are not only eco-friendly but also budget-friendly. Let’s explore the top 5 upcoming EVs, each promising to play a pivotal role in India’s journey towards a greener, more sustainable automotive future.

1. Tata Punch EV

Tata Motors is gearing up to introduce the Punch EV, an electric micro SUV designed to be an alternative to Citroen eC3 and MG Comet, likely next year. This EV will feature Tata’s reliable Ziptron powertrain, with a front-wheel-drive setup. While battery capacity and electric motor details are still under wraps, we expect the Punch EV to offer over 250 km of driving range, which will be plenty for city commuting.

2. Tata Curvv EV

Tata’s Curvv is set to shake up the EV market with its coupe SUV design, likely in the first half of 2024. Apart from the unique design, the SUV is also expected to get an impressive driving range (around 500 km) and brilliant performance. It will also get a premium interior, equipped with a large touchscreen, a fully digital instrument console, an illuminated multi-function steering wheel, and much more.

3. Mahindra XUV.e8

Mahindra XUV.e8, the electric iteration of its flagship XUV700, is generating a lot of excitement online. Sporting a larger battery pack, likely around 60-80 kWh, this EV aims to deliver an impressive range of approximately 400-450 km. While design details are mostly under wraps, we can expect some cosmetic changes, especially at the front end. The XUV.e8 is expected to go on sale around late 2024.

4. Maruti eVX

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest automaker, is planning to enter the EV segment with the eVX. Based on the futuristic eVX concept, this electric SUV will offer an estimated range of around 550 km with its 60 kWh battery. The concept showcased a distinctive and bold design language, which will likely be muted for the production version. It’s worth noting that Suzuki Motor Corporation plans to invest heavily in India for EV battery production, strengthening Maruti’s EV game.

5. Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai is eyeing a share of the EV pie with its Creta-based electric SUV, expected to rival the MG ZS EV. While the test mule closely resembles the current Creta, we can anticipate design revisions at launch. It will likely be powered by the Kona EV’s 100 kW motor and a 39.2 kWh battery, which should offer a range of around 450 km.