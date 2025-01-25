5+ Electrics Cars With The Longest Range Under Rs. 30 lakh

Mahindra BE 6 tops the chart with a claimed range of 682 kilometres using the 79 kWh battery pack

When it comes to electric cars, the range is the biggest deciding factor for a customer. With the EV segment expanding at a rapid pace, fuelled by the entry of new players, it becomes even more important to get a clear idea of the claimed driving range of the electric cars on sale. In this article, we will run you through the electric cars with the longest range under Rs. 30 lakh.

1. Mahindra BE 6

The Mahindra BE 6 stands at the top by delivering the highest claimed range figure of up to 682 kilometres on a single charge. The electric SUV employs a 79 kWh battery pack and is priced at Rs. 26.90 lakh for the top-spec Pack Three variant. There’s also a smaller 59 kWh battery pack option with a claimed range of 535 kilometres. The price range of BE 6 starts at Rs. 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Mahindra XEV 9e

Taking the second spot is the Mahindra XEV 9e which shares the 79 kWh battery pack and powertrain with the BE 6, delivering a claimed range of up to 656 kilometres. The electric coupe SUV is priced in the range of Rs. 21.90 lakh to Rs. 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Much like the BE 6, the XEV 9e is also available with a smaller 59 kWh battery pack, which delivers a claimed range of 542 kilometres on a single charge.

3. Tata Curvv EV

Trailing behind the Mahindra electric duo is the Tata Curvv EV. The electric coupe SUV is available in two battery pack options i.e. 45 kWh and 55 kWh. It can deliver a claimed range of up to 585 kilometres on a single charge. The smaller battery pack comes with a claimed range of 502 kilometres. The Curvv EV is priced between Rs. 17.49 lakh and Rs. 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. BYD eMax 7

BYD launched the eMax 7 last year in October at a starting price of Rs. 26.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric MPV with the larger 71.8 kWh battery pack claims a range of 530 kilometres on a single charge while the smaller 55.4 kWh unit can do 420 kilometres. The top-spec Superior 7-seater variant with the 71.8 kWh battery pack will set by Rs. 29.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. BYD Atto 3

The BYD Atto 3 is available in three variants i.e. Dynamic, Premium and Superior. The top-of-the-line Superior and the mid-spec Premium trims get the larger 60.48 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 468 kilometres on a single charge. On the other hand, the Dynamic trim comes with a 49.92 kWh unit, claiming a range of 468 kilometres. The electric SUV is priced in the range of Rs. 24.99 lakh to Rs. 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

6. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

The e Vitara was recently unveiled in India at the 2025 Auto Expo, however, the official launch is still some time away. While the pricing is not known yet, the electric SUV will be available with two battery pack options i.e. 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The larger battery pack will deliver a claimed range of over 500 kilometres on a single charge. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is scheduled to go on sale in March 2025.

7. Hyundai Creta Electric

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched the Hyundai Creta Electric at the 2025 Auto Expo. The electric SUV can be had with two battery pack options i.e. 42 kWh and a 51.4 kWh unit, with a claimed range of 390 kilometres and 473 kilometres, respectively. The price of the Creta EV starts from Rs. 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom), going all the way up to Rs. 23.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Excellence variant.