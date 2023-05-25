5 Electric Cars Priced Under Rs. 15 Lakh In India – Tata To MG

The market share of electric cars is steadily rising in the Indian market. Tata Motors currently dominates the segment with the highest number of offerings

The popularity of electric cars is on a rapid rise in India and car manufacturers are aggressively working to introduce new models in the domestic market. As of today, Tata Motors is leading the segment with a total of three EVs, all positioned in the affordable spectrum. While there are a number of offerings in the higher price range, the affordable ones make up for the majority of sales. So let’s have a look at electric cars under Rs. 15 lakh in India.

1. MG Comet EV

The latest entrant in the segment and the one with the crown of most affordable EV in the Indian market is the MG Comet EV. Price starts from Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), going all the way up to Rs. 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom), MG claims a range of 230 kilometres on a single charge. Not just the most affordable, the Comet has also become the smallest car in the market, in terms of dimensions. The four-wheeler draws power from a 17.3 kWh battery pack, putting out 42 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque.

2. Tata Tiago EV

Currently, the most affordable electric car from the house of Tata Motors, Tiago EV will set you back in the range of Rs. 8.69 lakh to Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The four-wheeler is available in two battery pack options, a 19.2 kWh unit with a claimed range of 250 kilometres and the higher capacity 24 kWh battery gets 315 kilometres of range on a single charge. The maximum power output stands at 74 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. The electric hatch supports up to 50 kWh DC fast charging.

3. Citroen eC3

The electrified version of the conventionally powered C3 hatch, Citroen India launched the eC3 in February this year. The EV is available in two variants i.e. Live and Feel, priced at Rs. 11.50 lakh and Rs. 12.43 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes powered by a 29.2 kWh battery pack, putting out 57 bhp and 143 Nm of peak torque. The claimed range from the system stands at 320 kilometres on a single charge.

4. Tata Tigor EV

The sedan sibling of the Tata Tiago EV, the Tigor EV comes at a starting price of Rs. 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to Rs. 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom). In November last year, the Tigor EV was awarded with an enhanced range of 315 kilometres. However, the powertrain setup remained unchanged, and it still uses the 26 kWh battery pack, putting out 75 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque.

5. Tata Nexon EV Prime

After the launch of Nexon EV Max, Tata Motors reintroduced the regular model as Nexon EV Prime in the Indian market. While the powertrain remained exactly the same, the electric SUV got some new features like multi-mode regen, cruise control and iTPMS amongst others. The car is priced in the range of Rs. 14.49 lakh to Rs. 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom). It is propelled by a 30.2 kWh battery pack with power output rated at 127 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. The claimed range of the Tata Nexon EV Prime stands at 312 kilometres.