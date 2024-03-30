5 Door Thar & 5 Door Force Gurkha Coming Soon – All New Details

The 5-door versions of the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha will offer better practicality coupled with off-road capabilities

We all know that Mahindra & Mahindra is ready to launch the Thar 5-Door Armada around mid-2024. In the latest development, Force Motors shared a teaser of the upcoming Gurkha 5-door and it is expected to debut by mid-2024, around the same timeline as the 5-Door Thar. So, let’s have a look at the details of the Mahindra Thar Armada and Force Gurkha 5-Door.

1. Force Gurkha 5-Door

Spied testing a few times on the Indian roads, the Force Gurkha will soon get a 5-door version. While the exact details are under wraps, the recent teaser shared by the company hints at the imminent launch. In terms of design, there will be a few changes from the current 3-door Gurkha such as a new headlamp design, 18-inch alloy wheels, revised bumpers, a longer overhang and more.

The overall length and wheelbase will see a decent bump and be offered in multiple seating configurations. The wheelbase will measure 2,825mm long, a good 425mm longer than the 3-door version. Under the hood, the Force Gurkha will draw power from the familiar Mercedes-sourced 2.6-litre turbo diesel engine putting out 90 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Expect the power output to go up and it will be mated to a 5-speed automatic gearbox.

2. Mahindra Thar Armada 5-Door

Expected to go by the name Thar Armada, the SUV will be launched in the second half of 2024 following its debut on August 15. The leaked spy images suggest that the Thar 5-Door will get slight changes in design such as a new front grille, LED headlamps, new 19-inch alloy wheels, redesigned tail lamps and more. Inside the cabin, a new steering wheel, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, front and rear armrests, an electric sunroof and push-button start will be a part of the package.

In terms of dimensions, there will be a decent bump in the wheelbase and overall length. Based on the Scorpio N’s platform, the off-road SUV will be powered by the familiar 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel and 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engines, paired with the option of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The Thar Armada will only be offered in 4WD versions at the time of launch and the 2WD option is expected to arrive later. As per the reports, the production of the Thar 5-Door will start in June.