5-Door Suzuki Jimny With Lift Kit Debuts With 122 HP & Huge Wheels

The 5-door Suzuki Jimny gets a new turbo kit, new suspension, additional two doors and a host of other mods

The speculations surrounding the five-door version of the Suzuki Jimny have existed for quite some time now and as we previously said, the students from Nihon Automotive College (NATS) decided to do something about it and brought forth their own version. Debuted at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon, what has been dubbed the Mountain God received a number of off-road based additions.

The Jimny is already a capable off-roader but the concept shown here defies what the tiny off-roader can actually do. The prototype is based on the 2019 Suzuki Jimny Sierra three-door model and to accommodate the additional two doors, the ladder frame chassis has been modified. The total length is extended by a massive 400 mm.

To fill up the voids, the body is cut in half and aftermarket panels were introduced and you could readily see a new prominent quarter glass. The rear doors look rather unusual as they are smaller than the stock units at the front. But the longer wheelbase helps in offering a spacious cabin for the occupants mainly at the rear with good legroom.

The bootspace did not increase though and it remains similar to the standard three-door Jimny Sierra as the rear seat mounts are kept where they usually are at. The Jimny Mountain God is equipped with a new suspension with a six-inch body lift and a set of 17-inch bedlock Black Rhino Riot wheels with fat Toyo Open Country all-terrain tyres.

The exterior also boasts bolt-on flared fenders, a winch fitted to the modified bumper, a tubular protective frame, a light bar, a Feldon Shelter rooftop tent, etc. On the inside, the lifted five-door Jimny features an Alpine X9NXL multimedia system, GReddy Sirius vision gauges, leather seat upholstery, and so on.

As for the performance, the standard 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine gets a new turbo kit from GReddy along with a tuned ECU and fv2 Blow Off Value. This, the powertrain develops 122 hp and 179 Nm of peak torque – 21 hp and 49 Nm more than the stock mill. Unfortunately, the bespoke prototype won’t be sold to private customers in any manner.