5-Door Suzuki Jimny SUV Gets Three New Colour Schemes

Suzuki Jimny long-wheelbase goes on sale in South Africa at ZAR 429,900, with captivating new paint options compared to the Indian model

Suzuki is making waves in international markets with the launch of the five-door Jimny in South Africa, under the name Jimny XL. While the South African version is mechanically similar to the Indian market, it has one major difference – it gets a few more colour options than us!

The South African version of the Maruti Jimny 5-door has taken the colour palette to a whole new level, offering a total of six monotone colour options. These include the Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic, Arctic White Pearl, Silky Silver Metallic, Bluish Black Pearl, Granite Grey Metallic, and Jungle Green.

In addition to the monotone options, Suzuki has introduced three dual-tone shades. These are Sizzling Red Metallic + Bluish Black Pearl, Kinetic Yellow + Bluish Black Pearl, and the new Chiffon Ivory Metallic + Bluish Black Pearl. All these colours are already available for the 3-door Jimny in international markets.

However, we only get two dual-tone paint options – Kinetic Yellow + Bluish Black Pearl, and Sizzling Red Metallic + Bluish Black Pearl – and five monotone paint options – Nexa Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Bluish Black, Granite Grey, and Sizzling Red – for the 5-door Jimny in the Indian market. The Jungle Green colour seems very close to the Military Green shade, so it won’t likely be available in the Indian market ever.

Same as the Indian version, the International Suzuki Jimny 5-door gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine, available with the choice between a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic transmission. The robust 4-wheel-drive system, 210 mm ground clearance, and an impressive list of features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, and multiple safety features remain consistent.

The South African 5-door Suzuki Jimny, with its expanded colour palette, does come with a more expensive price tag. Priced from ZAR 429,900 to ZAR 479,900 (ex-showroom), which roughly converts from INR 19.65 lakh to INR 21.93 lakh. This is much more expensive than the India-spec version, priced from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, the Australian market is gearing up for the arrival of the 2024 Suzuki Jimny five-door. It is expected to be priced at a $3000 premium over the three-door version. Suzuki Australia reports over 2000 pre-orders, indicating a strong demand for the larger Jimny.