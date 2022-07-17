The new Jimny 5-door will come to India in 2023 and will take on the rivals like the Thar and the Gurkha

The Jimny 5-door was spotted on test a few days ago and is expected to make its debut in the Indian market in 2023. A number of online reports suggest that the Indian-spec Jimny 5-door will be showcased at the Delhi Auto Expo 2023 and here is everything that we know about this new upcoming 4X4 SUV in India.

For starters, the Indian-spec Jimny will feature a proper five-door body shell and an elongated wheelbase to free up space inside the cabin. The spied images of the test mule also suggest that the upcoming Jimny will get a few styling updates to give it a fresh look.

For those wondering, the new Jimy 5-door is expected to measure around 3,850 mm in length, 1645 mm in width, and 1730 mm in height. The wheelbase will measure at around 2550 mm, an almost 300 mm increase over the 3-door iteration of the car. The ground clearance is expected to measure at around 210 mm.

Powering the Jimny will be the new 1.5L K15C DualJet engine that delivers peak power and torque output of around 103 hp and 137 Nm respectively. This engine will come mated with a 5-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Needless to say, the Maruti Jimny will be offered with a four-wheel drive option while we may also see Suzuki’s mild-hybrid fuel-saving tech offered with this engine.

On the features front, the Jimny will get similar features as other Maruti Suzuki vehicles available at this price range including a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, steering mounted controls, electric ORVMs, push-button start, and more.

While the Indian carmaker is yet to share more details about the launch of the Jimny in India, we do expect it to introduce the Jimny 5-door at the Auto Expo 2023 while the car will go on sale later at Maruti’s Nexa outlets. The Jimny will take on the rivals like the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha.