5-Door Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Imagined In New Rendering

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will go on sale next year in India and it will have five doors and better practicality than the overseas model

Suzuki introduced its fourth generation Jimny back in 2018 in the global markets and its popularity rose in no time as it was the most significant update of the small off-roader for around two decades. The Japanese manufacturer had to ramp up the production to meet the demand in Europe and Japan. With the Gypsy out of the equation in India, naturally, the Jimny was expected to take its place.

MSIL showcased the Jimny Sierra at the 2020 Auto Expo and it gained tremendous response. The largest carmaker in the country is establishing a new assembly line for Jimny at its Gujarat plant to meet the requirements of the overseas countries, especially in Europe, with production beginning in H2 2020. Suzuki sells the SUV only in its Sierra format dubbed simply ‘Jimny’ in Europe.

With 3.4 metres overall length, the standard Jimny with a 660 cc engine qualifies as a Kei car in Japan but for Europe, it is a bit longer and uses a 1.5-litre petrol motor. The India-spec Jimny will have bigger proportions accommodating room for five passengers and it will be engineered to stick a length of under four metres.

Moreover, it will be a five-door model as you can see in the rendering for improved practicality compared to the European model with good bootspace capacity. It is a no brainer that the Jimny will be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B petrol unit found in Ertiga, Vitara Brezza and Ciaz with BSVI compliance. Both five-speed manual and four-speed torque converter automatic transmission should be offer.

To create a niche of its own, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be slotted above the Vitara Brezza with good off-roading capabilities as a AllGrip Pro four-wheel-drive configuration and low range transfer case will be made available in the top-spec variants. Expect the interior to have features like the latest SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Built on a ladder frame chassis with ability to manoeuver through the beaten path, the Jimny will also likely pack connectivity, safety and convenience-based features. They include automatic climate control system, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, cloud-based connectivity functions as seen in facelifted Vitara Brezza and so on.