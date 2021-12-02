5-Door Maruti Suzuki Jimny India Launch Confirmed

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to launch in India in its five-door form with larger proportions; to be powered by a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine

It is no secret that Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been considering the launch of the Jimny lifestyle off-roader for the domestic market. Back in July 2021, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Sales and Marketing, MSIL told in an interview that a market plan for the Jimny is being prepared for India and now more details have emerged.

Details from a reported dealers’ meeting point the finger at the Jimny getting a nod for the domestic market but the exact launch timeframe is yet to be disclosed. The Indo-Japenese manufacturer showcased the three-door Jimny Sierra in its JDM specification at the 2020 Auto Expo to gauge viewers’ interest and since then the launch speculations only intensified.

Moreover, earlier this year, the Jimny’s production commenced in India for the export markets to meet the ever-increasing demand. According to reports, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be offered as a five-door model upon arrival in India and it could be retailed exclusively through the Nexa premium dealerships where Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, S-Cross and Ignis are sold.

As for the dimensions, the India-spec Maruti Suzuki Jimny will have an overall length of 3,850 mm, a width of 1,645 mm and it stands 1,730 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,550 mm. While sticking under the four-metre length, the five-door version is still 300 mm longer and has a longer wheelbase compared to the international-spec three-door variant.

It will have a longer wheelbase compared to the Vitara Brezza and it will compete against the well-received second-generation Mahindra Thar and the recently launched new-gen Force Gurkha. As for the performance, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine will be utilised producing around 105 PS and 138 Nm.

It will be paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny could be introduced in its three-door avatar at a later date and it will have a unique positioning amongst the current crop of compact SUVs by having good off-road characteristics.