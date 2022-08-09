5-door Maruti Jimny To Likely Launch In H1 2023 In India

5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to go on sale in the first quarter of the next financial year (April to June 2023 period) in the Indian market

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly working on launching the long-awaited Jimny off-roader in the domestic market in mid-2023. Following the new Brezza a few weeks ago, Maruti Suzuki will launch the Grand Vitara next month and it will be accompanied by an all-new SUV coupe early next year as the brand is looking to consolidate its SUV range to grab more market share in the trendy space.

The company showcased the three-door Jimny Sierra at the last edition of the Delhi Auto Expo and it received a good response from the media and the general audience. Last year, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer began rolling out the global-spec Jimny from Gurugram for export purposes to meet the increasing demand in the foreign markets.

A latest report that surfaced on the interweb indicated that the Jimny will arrive in the first quarter of the next financial year and is believed to be developed in five- and seven-seater layouts with Indian customers’ requirements in mind. If it turns out to be true, the Jimny will lock horns with the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in their upcoming five-door avatars.

The pre-pilot trial was said to be postponed due to supply chain issues and it would commence in January 2023. The production of the five-door Jimny would start around March or April 2023 according to the report. The brand is planning to manufacture around 75,000 units of the Jimny for India in its initial years while the seven-seater could be priced aggressively upon its launch in the future.

The India-spec Maruti Suzuki Jimny will have a localised content of about 70 per cent initially and it will be increased further in the due course. It is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 102 PS at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.

The powertrain could be linked with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit transferring power to all four wheels through Suzuki’s acclaimed AllGrip Pro 4WD system.