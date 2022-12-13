5-Door Maruti Jimny To Get Suzuki AllGrip Pro 4WD & Mild Hybrid Engine

5-Door Maruti Jimny is expected to be launched by the middle or third quarter of 2023; global debut likely at the 2023 Auto Expo

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will have another big year in 2023 as a host of new models are waiting in the pipeline. Picking where it left off, the largest car producer in the country is expected to reveal the five-door Jimny and the YTB compact crossover at the 2023 Auto Expo in January in their production guises.

While the Maruti Suzuki YTB will reportedly go on sale around April 2023, the five-door Jimny is expected to be introduced around August. The longer wheelbase India-specific Jimny has been caught testing multiple times on public roads and India will likely act as a manufacturing hub for the upcoming model, which has global significance for Suzuki.

The existing three-door Jimny Sierra is equipped with a 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol engine developing around 102 hp and over 130 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with either a five-speed MT or a four-speed torque converter AT with Suzuki’s All Grip Pro AWD system as standard. The same powertrain will be used in the upcoming five-door model as well.

For improved fuel efficiency, the engine could utilise a mild hybrid tech. In India, the K15B has been replaced in all models barring the Ciaz by the new K15C mild-hybrid DualJet Dual VVT petrol mill. The six-speed AT won’t likely make the cut too as the long served four-speed AT will be opted in alongside the five-speed manual gearbox.

The off-road specific All Grip Pro 4WD system boasts a low ratio gear that multiplies torque produced while limiting speeds. The driver will be able to choose 2H, 4H and 4L modes to tackle tough surface conditions with little to no traction. The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will compete directly against the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar and five-door Force Gurkha.

Compared to the three-door global Jimny, the five-door version will have a longer wheelbase and longer rear doors to facilitate room for more occupants and boot. It will also be packed with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options and the exterior will replicate the iconic styling that made the Jimny famous in the first place along with its off-roading abilities.