5-Door Maruti Jimny To Debut Next Month In India

The new Maruti Jimny will take on the rivals like the Thar 5-door and will be one of the lightest 4X4 SUVs in the country

Strong reports suggest that the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will make its Indian debut next month and is likely to be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. The new Jimny 5-door was recently spied testing in the country and will be challenging the rivals like the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha in the Indian market.

For starters, the new Maruti Jimny 5-door will be offered with a 1.5L K15C NA petrol engine with mild hybrid tech. This engine is likely to deliver peak power and torque output of 101 bhp and 137 Nm respectively. For those wondering, it will be offered with two gearbox options – a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Needless to say, it will be offered with Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro AWD system that will enable hardcore off-roading characteristics right from the word go as after all the nameplate is known to tackle tough terrains globally.

From what we know so far, the new Jimny 5-door is likely to measure 3850 mm in length, 1645 mm in width, and 1730 mm in height while the wheelbase is also likely to be slightly longer when compared to the three-door iteration. Once launched, the new Jimny 5-door will be one of the lightest and compact 4X4 SUVs in the country.

Inside, it will feature a similar dashboard layout as the global versions and is likely to be offered with a larger 9-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, semi-digital instrument console, automatic climate control, electrically operated ORVMs, push-button start, and more. Some of these features will be shared with other SUVs in the brand’s portfolio like the Brezza and the Grand Vitara.

The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny price in India is likely to start from Rs 10-12 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. More details will soon be shared by the brand ahead of the launch of the SUV in the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki is also expected to launch a new Baleno-based crossover in the country in the next couple of months.