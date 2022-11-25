5-Door Maruti Jimny Spied Again Showing Production-Spec Interior

5-Door Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to make its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January before going on sale in the domestic market

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is currently developing two all-new models for the domestic market – the Baleno-based YTB crossover and the five-door version Jimny. Both have been spotted testing multiple times on public roads and they are expected to make their global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January before going on sale.

The largest car producer in the country is looking to expand its SUV, which already comprises the Brezza and Grand Vitara, with this duo. The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the extended wheelbase version of the global three-door Jimny Sierra and it has adopted the same traditional off-roader stance with upright pillars and boxy proportions.

The latest spy video of the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny shows the camouflaged test mule boasting an upright tailgate with a side-hinged door opening and a spare wheel is also mounted on it. The rear also gets a chunky bumper and moving forward, the muscular fender flares, tall pillars with large windows, a near-flat roofline, and the larger rear door to accommodate more passengers can be seen.

Up front, it comes with circular LED headlamps, vertical grille slats with a Suzuki badge mounted in the middle, a flattish bonnet, a slightly raked front windshield, a wide air intake and a prominent bumper with fog lamps while a set of black-finished alloy wheels can also be noted. The interior of the prototype shows metallic finish to the air vents and a floating touchscreen infotainment system.

It is expected to be a nine-inch unit as in the Baleno, Brezza and Grand Vitara and perhaps contrast red accents could also be available. As for the performance, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C petrol engine will more likely be offered to produce around 103 PS and 136 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain will be linked with a five-speed manual or an AT transferring power to all four wheels as standard. It will compete against the upcoming five-door Force Gurkha and five-door Mahindra Thar upon launch.