5-Door Maruti Jimny Could Be Rebranded As The New Gypsy

5-door Maruti Jimny will likely go on sale in the second quarter of next FY following its market debut at the 2023 Auto Expo

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is preparing to unveil a host of new models for the domestic market in the 2023 calendar year. The 2023 Auto Expo will give us a preview of what is in store as the YTB compact crossover and the five-door version of the Jimny are expected to make their global debut. The former could go on sale by the end of this financial year.

However, the latter could only reach showrooms in the second quarter of the next FY (around August 2023). The Jimny has been on sale in the international markets for decades and is renowned for its off-road capabilities and easy-to-live-with nature by being a small SUV. In India though, the same attributes apply to the Gypsy.

The upcoming five-door Jimny could act as a spiritual successor of the Gypsy and it could be rebranded as the new Gypsy considering its popularity on the off-road scenes. The three-door global Jimny has been in production at MSIL’s Haryana plant since early last year and is shipped to a number of foreign markets to meet the demand.

In the same manner, the five-door Jimny could be exported to many countries across the globe as India could act as a production hub. The lifestyle off-road SUV will compete against the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar and the five-door Force Gurkha. It will be powered by the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine.

The powertrain has been replaced by the new K15C unit across Maruti Suzuki’s lineup except for the Ciaz. It develops around 103 PS maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a four-speed torque converter automatic unit will be an option in the Jimny/new Gypsy.

The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will continue to have the signature styling but with two additional doors to accommodate more passengers. The cabin and boot volumes are expected to be increased as well courtesy of the longer wheelbase. The feature list will likely boast a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.