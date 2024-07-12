5-Door Mahindra Thar Spied Again In Leh – Interior & Exterior Details

The 5-door Mahindra Thar Armada is expected to go on sale next month and it will be more premium than the existing three-door model

Mahindra & Mahindra has commenced series production of the forthcoming five-door Thar, which is expected to debut as early as next month. Select Mahindra dealerships across India have already begun accepting unofficial bookings for the Thar Armada. The exterior design will see slight revisions compared to the current three-door version, maintaining its rugged aesthetic.

The cabin will see significant enhancements, boasting a variety of premium features and technologies. While maintaining the iconic boxy shape and tall pillars associated with the Thar, the new model will focus on practicality and overall spaciousness. Recent spy images from Leh highlight these changes, showcasing the extended wheelbase and increased space behind the front row seats.

The forthcoming five-door Mahindra Thar will face direct competition from the newly launched five-door Force Gurkha and will be positioned higher than the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Constructed on the same ladder frame, the five-door Thar will incorporate several components from the well-received Scorpio N.

The interior will feature an updated centre console and a dual-tone dashboard (black and white), along with new seat upholstery, a large panoramic sunroof, and powered ventilated front seats. Additional highlights include an automatic climate control system, six standard airbags, Level 2 ADAS, and a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

The top-spec trim will be equipped with a digital instrument cluster (semi-digital unit in the low-level models), an auto-dimming IRVM, etc. Performance-wise, the Mahindra Thar Armada will likely provide three engine choices. The options include a 2.0L mStallion four-cylinder petrol engine with an output of 200 PS and 380 Nm, as well as a 2.2L mHawk four-cylinder diesel engine generating 175 PS and 400 Nm.

In addition, a smaller 1.5L diesel engine generating 117 PS and 300 Nm might be offered for the lower and mid-spec trims. These engines will be coupled with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The spy shots also show the presence of circular LED headlamps while a pair of LED Daytime Running Lights will also be available.