5-Door Mahindra Thar Roxx To Debut Tomorrow In India – Key Info

Mahindra Thar Roxx will boast larger proportions than the 3-door Thar and it will be more spacious; will be powered by three engine options

Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up to host the public debut of the five-door Thar Roxx tomorrow in India and the pictures of the model in white and black colours have already been revealed. The white body color is highlighted by bold black wheel arch cladding and newly designed alloy wheels. The upright design elements are particularly striking in this shade.

The roof and rectangular ORVMs also finished in black, creating a strong contrast. The Mahindra Thar Roxx features an updated exterior and an extended wheelbase, resulting in a more spacious interior than the 3-door version. It will go head-to-head with the five-door Force Gurkha and will be priced in a more premium manner compared to the 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will feature a floating 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, offering navigation, AdrenoX connectivity, and integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin’s premium touch is enhanced by a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel from the XUV700 and white stitching on the dashboard while the circular HVAC vents maintain continuity with the three-door variant.

The Thar Roxx is set to feature a panoramic sunroof, a Harman Kardon audio, automatic climate control, power windows on all four doors, three-point seatbelts, and a central armrest for the rear bench seat. Additional equipment include rear AC vents, a 360-degree camera, and six airbags.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will offer three engine options: a 2.2L mHawk diesel, a 2.0L mStallion petrol, and a 1.5L diesel. These engines will be available with a choice of a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The starting price for the base variant is likely to be around Rs. 14 lakh, with the top-end variant possibly going up to Rs. 21 lakh (ex-showroom).

Based on 4G platform, it will share multi-link rear suspension with ‘Frequency Dependent Damping technology and independent double wishbone with the Scorpio N.