5-Door Mahindra Thar Roxx Tentative Waiting Period Revealed

Mahindra Thar Roxx is available in an expansive range and its official bookings will open on October 3 in India

Mahindra & Mahindra will commence the official reservations for the Thar Roxx on October 3, 2024 while the customer deliveries will begin on October 12 in India. The offline bookings are already taken at select dealerships though and in some major cities, the waiting period goes up to three months. It must be noted that the waiting may go further up when the bookings open.

Recently, Mahindra has been ramping up its production to reduce the waiting period of its popular models and considering the good initial response for the off-road SUV, it will be interesting to see how Mahindra responds. Only a few days ago, Mahindra announced prices for the 4WD variants of the Thar Roxx. It is sold only with the diesel engine.

Currently, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced at Rs. 12.99 lakh for the entry-level trim and it goes up to Rs. 22.49 lakh for the top-spec model (ex-showroom). Compared to the three-door Thar, the Roxx has larger proportions and is roomier, enhancing its practicality further. The equipment list has also become more premium than in its three-door sibling.

Also Read: 4 Mahindra EVs Gearing Up To Launch Soon – Check Out New Details

Mahindra auctioned the first customer unit of the Thar Roxx, identified by VIN 0001 serial number, for an impressive Rs. 1.31 crore midway through this month and is based on the AX7L range-topping trim. The Thar Roxx is powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder mStallion turbo petrol engine, producing up to 177 PS maximum power and 380 Nm of torque.

The 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine kicks out 175 PS and up to 370 Nm of torque. Both powertrains are linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit as an option. The Mahindra Thar Roxx competes with the five-door Force Gurkha and five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Also Read: 8 Upcoming Mahindra e-SUVs In India – Big Launches Cooking!

The features list boasts a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a six-way powered driver seat, six airbags, EPB with auto hold, a Harman Kardon audio system, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera system, 19-inch alloy wheels and ventilated seats and a lot more.