5-Door Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV – Details Nobody Told You

Mahindra Thar Roxx is based on a high-strength steel construction with a metal hard top and is powered by petrol and diesel engine choices

M&M launched the Thar Roxx a few days ago, a five-door version of the Thar. Built on the newly developed M_Glyde architecture as the brand claims, it is about 40 kilograms lighter than the previous model. It is made of high-strength steel comprising a metal hard top and has an approach angle of 41.7 degrees and a departure angle of 36.1 degrees.

The SUV features a ramp over angle of 23.9 degrees and a water wading capability of up to 650 mm. Under the hood, the base variant of the Thar Roxx is powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder mStallion turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 160 bhp and 330 Nm of torque. The diesel RWD variant is equipped with a 2.2L mHawk engine that churns out 150 bhp and 330 Nm of torque.

Both powertrains are paired with a six-speed manual transmission. For the top-end petrol AT version, a more powerful 2.0L engine is offered, coupled with a six-speed torque converter although this variant does not include a 4×4 option. The diesel automatic versions are available with two power and torque output options.

The engine makes 150 bhp maximum power and 330 Nm outputs and a 171 bhp as well as 370 Nm peak torque in the high-level trims. The suspension system of the Mahindra Thar Roxx is designed specifically to tackle hardcore terrains, incorporating a Penta Link configuration. The front suspension operates independently with double wishbones while the rear setup includes a Rigid Axle Coil Spring paired with Watts linkage.

The ride quality is notably enhanced through the integration of Frequency Dependent Damping, a Hydraulic Rebound Stopper, and multi-tuning valve concentric land dampers. For those opting for the RWD version, the Thar Roxx is equipped with the Xplor system, which offers selectable modes tailored for snow, sand, and mud terrains.

Conversely, the 4×4 variants are outfitted with the 4Xplor system, which includes electronic brake locking and locking differentials. The Thar Roxx further enhances its automatic variants with advanced assist systems like CrawlSmart and IntelliTurn. CrawlSmart allows the driver to set a speed range between 2.5 kmph and 30 kmph, which the vehicle maintains autonomously, removing the need for continuous throttle control. IntelliTurn aids in making tight turns at low speeds by locking the rear inner wheel. This feature can be activated at speeds under 15 kmph for up to 15 seconds as long as the electronic locking diff comes into play.