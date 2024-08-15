5-Door Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched In India At Rs. 12.99 Lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx is available in both petrol and diesel engines and it boasts larger proportions than its 3-door sibling

Last night, Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the much-awaited 5-door version of the Thar christened the Thar Roxx. It carries a starting price of Rs. 12.99 lakh for the base 4×2 MX petrol and Rs. 13.99 lakh for the diesel entry-level MX trim (both prices, ex-showroom) – Rs. 1.65 lakh costlier than the base three-door Thar. It is available in both petrol and diesel engines.

The 2.0L four-cylinder mStallion turbocharged petrol engine delivers 160 bhp and 330 Nm of torque. The 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk diesel mill produces 150 bhp and 330 Nm of torque. Both engines are available with a choice of six-speed manual or six-speed torque converter automatic transmissions in an expansive range.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is packed with features including a floating 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers navigation, AdrenoX connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The cabin is equipped with a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel borrowed from the XUV700, along with white stitching on the dashboard for a premium touch. The circular HVAC vents maintain the rugged aesthetic, while a panoramic sunroof adds a sense of openness to the interior.

For entertainment, the Thar Roxx is fitted with a Harman Kardon audio system, and other highlights are automatic climate control, power windows available on all four doors, rear AC vents and charging ports, wireless charging facility, EPB with auto hold, three-point seatbelts, a central armrest on the bench seat, a 360-degree camera, six airbags as standard and much more.

To differentiate itself from the three-door model, the exterior has seen notable revisions. The front end comprises redesigned grille section, updated LED projector headlamps with integrated C-shaped LED DRLs, revised bumper with faux brushed aluminium piece and LED fog lamps. Elsewhere you could find newly designed 19-inch alloy wheels and C-shaped LED tail lamps.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx competes directly with the five-door Force Gurkha and it gets longer rear doors, quarter glass in triangular shape and an extended wheelbase courtesy of the updated ladder frame chassis. The fuel tank capacity stands at 57 litres while the ground clearance is at 219 mm and water wading depth at 650 mm making it a highly capable off-roader too.