5-door Mahindra Thar Armada To Likely Launch Next Month

The 5-door Mahindra Thar Armada will more likely launch in August with unofficial bookings already underway in India

Mahindra & Mahindra has started the series production of the upcoming five-door Thar, which will more likely launch in August 2024. The unofficial bookings for the Thar Armada have already begun at select dealerships. The exterior design of the 4×4 SUV will feature subtle revisions compared to the existing three-door model.

The interior, however, will undergo significant enhancements, featuring a range of premium features and advanced technologies. While retaining the classic boxy shape and tall pillars synonymous with the Thar nameplate, the new model will emphasize its rugged and authentic 4×4 capabilities. Additionally, it will offer increased practicality and spaciousness.

Thus, it will attract a wide range of customers. With a projected starting price exceeding Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom), the upcoming model will compete directly with the recently launched five-door Force Gurkha and will be positioned above the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Built on the same ladder frame, the five-door Thar Armada will share several components with the Scorpio N.

The Mahindra Thar Armada, boasting an extended wheelbase, promises a more spacious cabin and an upscale interior judging by the spy images. It will feature a two-tone dashboard and updated centre console, new seat upholstery, a large panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated seats at the front, an automatic climate control system, and rear AC vents.

Some of the other key features include reading lamps for rear passengers, six standard airbags, Level 2 ADAS, a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a digital instrument cluster, LED lighting, an auto-dimming IRVM, adjustable headrests and a cooled glovebox.

In terms of performance, the five-door Mahindra Thar is expected to offer three engine options. These include a 2.0L mStallion four-cylinder petrol engine producing 200 PS and 380 Nm, and a 2.2L mHawk four-cylinder diesel engine delivering 175 PS and 400 Nm. Additionally, a smaller 1.5L diesel engine producing 117 PS and 300 Nm may be available for the lower and mid-spec trims. The engines will be paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, delivering power to all four wheels as standard.