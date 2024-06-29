5-Door Mahindra Thar Armada Production Begins Ahead Of Launch

The 5-door Mahindra Thar Armada is expected to launch in August and its unofficial bookings have reportedly commenced in India

Mahindra & Mahindra has reportedly commenced the series production of the upcoming five-door Thar ahead of its market launch in August. The unofficial bookings for what could be dubbed the Thar Armada have also begun at some dealerships according to the report. The exterior design will see subtle revisions compared to the current three-door version.

But the interior will receive significant enhancements, incorporating a range of premium features and advanced technologies. Maintaining the classic boxy shape and tall pillars characteristic of the Thar nameplate, the new model will emphasise its rugged and authentic 4×4 capabilities while stepping into new realms with increased practicality and spaciousness.

Thus, it will appeal to a wide band of customers. With a projected starting price exceeding Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom), the upcoming model will compete directly with the recently launched five-door Force Gurkha and will sit above the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Built on the same ladder frame, the five-door Thar Armada will share several components with the Scorpio N.

The Mahindra Thar Armada, with its extended wheelbase, promises a more spacious cabin and an upscale interior. It will feature a dual-tone dashboard, white seat upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, electrically operated and ventilated front seats, automatic AC, and rear AC vents.

Other key features are reading lamps for rear passengers, six airbags as standard, Level 2 ADAS, a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a digital instrument cluster, LED lighting all around, auto-dimming IRVM, adjustable headrests, a cooled glovebox and inner door handles mounted on the pillars.

As for performance, the five-door Mahindra Thar will likely offer three engine options. These include a 2.0L mStallion four-cylinder petrol engine producing 200 PS and 380 Nm, and a 2.2L mHawk four-cylinder diesel engine delivering 175 PS and 400 Nm. There is also a potential smaller option: a 1.5L diesel engine with 117 PS and 300 Nm, available in low- and mid-spec trims.

The engines will be coupled with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels as standard.