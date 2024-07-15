5-Door Mahindra Thar Armada Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch

The 5-door Mahindra Thar Armada is expected to go on sale next month and it will be more premium than the existing three-door model

The leaked images of the upcoming Mahindra Thar Armada have surfaced on the internet confirming some of the exterior details we already know. The brand has started series production of the upcoming five-door Thar, set to be launched in August. Several Mahindra dealerships across India have already begun accepting unofficial bookings as well.

The exterior design sees slight revisions compared to the current three-door version. The front fascia comprises a new grille section, LED projector headlamps with C-shaped LED DRLs, and the camera fitment at the front confirms a 360-degree camera system. The rear door handles are mounted on the door frame this time around.

The interior of the off-road SUV will be significantly upgraded, featuring various high-end amenities and advanced technologies. The five-door Mahindra Thar will directly rival the recently introduced five-door Force Gurkha and will be placed higher in the market than the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Sharing the ladder-frame chassis, the new Thar will utilize numerous elements from the highly popular Scorpio N.

The cabin gets a revised centre console and a dual-tone black and white dashboard, complemented by new seat upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and powered ventilated front seats. Other key features include automatic climate control, six standard airbags, Level 2 ADAS, and a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The top-of-the-line variant will feature a digital instrument cluster, while the lower-level models will have a semi-digital unit. In terms of performance, the Mahindra Thar Armada is expected to offer three engine options: a 2.0L mStallion four-cylinder petrol engine producing 200 PS and 380 Nm, and a 2.2L mHawk four-cylinder diesel engine delivering 175 PS and 400 Nm.

Additionally, a smaller 1.5L diesel engine producing 117 PS and 300 Nm might be available for the lower and mid-level grades. These powertrains will be hooked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit will be an option.