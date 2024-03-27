5-Door Force Gurkha Teased For The First Time, Launch Soon

5-door Force Gurkha will be launched in India in the coming months and it will be sold with multiple seating configurations

Force Motors has released the first teaser image of its long-awaited five-door Gurkha in India. Spotted testing several times over the last couple of years, the lifestyle off-road SUV will compete with the forthcoming five-door Mahindra Thar directly. The official launch has been slated to happen in the coming months and here is everything we need to know about it.

The bigger five-door version will feature tall pillars and upright body panels as its three-door sibling but the LED headlamps will have a squarish finish as opposed to the round-shaped units. The grille section and bumper will come with minor updates to differentiate both models and a set of larger 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels will enhance its visual appeal.

The three-door Gurkha is equipped with 16-inch wheels and elsewhere the apparent inclusion will be the addition of two doors and an extended wheelbase to accommodate more room inside the cabin. The rear end could also be slightly different compared to the three-door model. The interior will feature a shift-on-fly 4WD system, mounted on the centre console.

Judging by the test mules, Force could sell the five-door Gurkha with five-, six- and seven-seater configurations and thus appeal to a wide range of customers. The wheelbase length will be 2,825 mm – 425 mm longer than its three-door sibling. The cabin will be slightly more upmarket and new equipment will be added to enhance its premium positioning.

However, no performance changes are expected as the 2.6L four-cylinder diesel mill, sourced from Mercedes-Benz will stay put and be paired with a five-speed manual transmission only. It currently produces 91 hp at 3,200 rpm and 250 Nm at 1,400 rpm. It could carry a starting price of around Rs. 16.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The teaser image also showcases spare wheel mounted on the tailgate, squared-off fenders, a green exterior paint scheme, a snorkel, a luggage rack, etc. The features list will comprise a semi-digital instrument cluster, chubby steering wheel, traditional gear lever, fin-type AC vents, a touchscreen infotainment system, and much more.