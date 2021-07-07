5-Door Force Gurkha On Cards, To Rival Upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-Door

With rumours confirming the arrival of a 5-door Mahindra Thar, Force Motors is readying a 5-door Gurkha, speculated to go on sale by 2022

The Force Gurkha is one of the most capable off-roaders that have been on sale in the Indian market. However, it failed to find as many buyers as its prime rival – Mahindra Thar. To overcome the competition, Pune-based carmaker showcased an all-new Gurkha at the 2020 Auto Expo. While it managed to grab a lot of attention from the audience, the production-spec model is said to go on sale by the third quarter of this year. In a new development, it has also been confirmed that Force is planning to launch a 5-door model as well.

Pictures of the upcoming 3-door Gurkha are already available on the internet. Hence, it is quite easy to assume what the 5-door model could look like. The brand affirms that it is working on a 5-door model to compete with the likes of Suzuki Jimny LWB and Mahindra Thar 5-door, which are slated to go on sale in the Indian market by 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Talking of the 3-door version of the Gurkha, we can tell that it looks fantastic. The boxy proportions with circular design highlights are pleasing to the eyes. Moreover, it retains the upright stance of the last-gen model, and the front face gets a new bumper along with a new grille and hood. However, the fender-mounted turn indicators remain as is. The 5-door model is expected to don the same styling theme.

Over to the sides, 3-door Gurkha features a flat roof, and the size of the rear window has increased in length. The longer 5-door iteration is expected to get a slight increment in the overall length and smaller rear quarter glass. The rear facet, however, will remain identical to the 2021 model with a tailgate-mounted spare tyre.

The whole idea behind introducing the 5-door model is to improve the practicality. While the 3-door version is targeted towards the off-road enthusiasts and younger audience, the 5-door model will appeal to those with bigger families.

The 2021 Force Gurkha is said to go on sale with a BS-VI compliant 2.6L oil burner with a peak power output of 90 Hp. It will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. But like its predecessor, there will be a 4WD drivetrain, along with differential lockers.