5-Door Force Gurkha Debuts With More Power, Bookings Open

5-door Force Gurkha gets a seven-seater layout while the three-door remains to be a four-seater; both offer three years or 1.5 lakh km warranty

After weeks of teasing, Force Motors has today unveiled the five-door Gurkha while the three-door version makes a return after over a year of absence. The homegrown manufacturer has thrown in some surprises too this time around and the lifestyle off-road SUV will directly take on the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar and the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

The reservations for the five-door and three-door Force Gurkhas have commenced in India and their prices will be revealed shortly. The major surprise is undoubtedly the 2.6L four-cylinder Mercedes-Benz sourced diesel engine, which is now compliant with OBD2 emission standards, produces a maximum power output of 140 hp and 320 Nm of peak torque.

Compared to the old engine, the performance numbers have increased substantially – making it more powerful than the diesel-spec Mahindra Thar three-door. The powertrain is mated to a five-speed manual transmission only and a new automatic start/stop system should help conserve some fuel. As for the diesel, both models look identical but in terms of proportions, the five-door variant has a longer wheelbase with a longer overall length.

It is 425 mm longer, 15 mm taller and has a 425 mm longer wheelbase compared to its three-door sibling while the turning circle stands at 6.3 metres as opposed to 5.5 metres for the smaller 4×4. The water wading capacity is at 700 mm while the departure angle of 37 degrees, rampager angle of 29 degrees and gradability of 35 degrees are identical for both SUVs.

The 2024 Force Gurkha runs on newly designed and bigger 18-inch alloy wheels compared to the old model while the upright design elements, tall pillars, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, round-shaped LED headlamp and LED DRLs and vertically positioned tail lamps with LED treatment now have been carried over. On the inside, a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes in place of the seven-inch unit.

It gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and the features list also comprises a digital gauge cluster, reverse parking camera, traction control, hill hold assist, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, dual front airbags, TPMS, powered wing mirrors, a new shift-on-fly 4WD knob, manual front and rear differential lock levers, etc.