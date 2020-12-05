5 Different MPVs In 5 Different Segments With No Direct Rivals In India

The MPV market in India has different segments pertaining to different price brackets and the successful products are largely unrivalled

The Indian passenger car market is certainly tightly packed in the volume-based spectrum. With affordability in mind, carmakers have often explored ways to squeeze in new segments in the below Rs. 8 lakh space but only some of them have succeeded in doing so – Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai to be precise. Below that price range, the hatchbacks have taken different forms with fuel-economical powertrains to become blockbuster hits.

However, in the last three years, there has been a paradigm shift in customers’ mentality as people willing to offer more money for a well-equipped car have increased leading to compact and mid-size SUV segments dominating the sales charts more than ever before. The same cannot be said for MPVs though as we definitely have a peculiar situation.

The two popular MPVs currently on sale in India are Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta, positioned in two different segments. When observed closely, other MPVs that buyers prefer do have a niche on their own considering the price range. For instance, Renault introduced the Triber last year and it has been a significantly good performer along with the facelifted Kwid for the brand.

Priced from Rs. 5.12 lakh to Rs. 7.34 lakh (ex-showroom), the Triber has been chosen by customers mainly for its affordability while the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga draws the highest volumes for an MPV in the price bracket between Rs. 7.59 lakh and Rs. 10.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Higher up, the Mahindra Marazzo sits between the Ertiga and Innova Crysta in the Rs. 11.25-13.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Innova Crysta is offered in a wide price range as it costs between Rs. 16.26 lakh and Rs. 24.33 lakh (ex-showroom). Capitalising on premium customers, Kia launched the Carnival earlier this year at the 2020 Auto Expo in three variants and is priced between Rs. 24.95 lakh and Rs. 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota is doing a handy job with its Vellfire, which costs Rs. 83.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Mercedes-Benz V-Class is quoted at Rs. 71.10 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 1.46 crore (ex-showroom). Thus, customers have different MPVs across different price points and their success depends on the exclusive price range they are being sold with predominantly.