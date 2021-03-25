5 Cool Features In The Recently Launched 2021 Tata Safari

Tata currently retails the Safari at an introductory starting price of Rs 14.69 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 21.45 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end Adventure Edition trim

Tata Motors recently revived the Safari nameplate with the introduction of a new-gen model. While we all know that the 2021 Safari is basically a stretched-out three-row version of the Harrier, Tata Motors has added lots of feel-good features to the former’s equipment list to justify the premium that you pay over the donor car.

While the 2021 Tata Safari’s feature list is quite long for us to mention each and every feature separately, we have put together a list of the top 5 coolest features that are offered with the three-row SUV, take a look –

1. Boss Mode

The Boss Mode is a special feature provided with the Tata Safari which helps you move the front passenger seat forward from the rear, in order to open up extra leg space for the chauffer-driven rear passenger.

2. Panoramic Sunroof

Till a few years ago, Tata Motors did not find it feasible to offer sunroofs in its cars. However, with the growing trend of this feature, the manufacturer ended up introducing this feature with its cars. The 2021 Safari gets a large panoramic sunroof which makes the cabin feel airy.

3. Connected-Car Tech

The new Safari comes with Tata’s iRA connected-car tech that offers a host of extensive safety, gamification, convenience and diagnostic features. These include vehicle security features, remote commands, location-based services, OTA updates as well as live vehicle diagnosis.

4. Seating Layout

The Tata Safari can be had with either a 6-seat or a 7-seat configuration. The former gets captain chairs in the middle row, while the latter gets a bench-type seat. Also, the Safari gets reclining second-row seats, which will come in very handy for the rear passengers, especially on long rides.

5. JBL Audio System

The top-end variants of the new-gen Safari come equipped with a 9-speaker JBL premium audio system, which includes 4 speakers, 4 tweeters and a subwoofer with an amplifier. The acoustics have been tuned by JBL as well.