5 Cool Features In Recently Launched Toyota Fortuner Legender

The Toyota Fortuner Legender is currently available in a single fully-loaded diesel automatic two-wheel drive variant priced at Rs 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Toyota introduced a mid-life refresh for the Fortuner in the Indian market earlier this year, and the update has helped the full-size premium SUV further extend its lead in the segment. The 2021 Fortuner was introduced in two different avatars – the facelifted version, as well as the Legender version, which sits atop the range.

It should be noted that the Fortuner Legender gets a range of features over the Fortuner facelift, and is centred towards providing a better on-road experience to buyers. Here is a list of the top 5 cool features that are offered with the Toyota Fortuner Legender, take a look –

1. Wireless Smartphone Charger

Given how important staying connected is in today’s world, carrying wires everywhere you go seems bothersome. Hence, a wireless smartphone charger in your car comes in handy. Toyota offers this feature with the Legender variant of the Fortuner exclusively.

2. Quad-LED Headlamps

The Fortuner Legender comes with split quad-LED headlamps with waterfall LED DRLs. The headlamps look sharp, and add to the overall muscular appeal of the range-topping version of the SUV. The regular Fortuner on the other hand, misses out on this feature.

3. Sequential Turn Indicators

The Fortuner Legender also gets sequential turn indicators both at the front and the back, which make the car look more premium as compared to the standard 2021 Fortuner.

4. Electronic IRVM

The Toyota Fortuner has not been offered with an electronically-adjustable IRVM, even when almost all other affordable cars are offered with this feature in the country. However, the carmaker has addressed the issue, with the Legender variant at least, and it now gets an auto-dimming IRVM.

5. Kick Sensor for Tailgate

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner also gets a hands-free powered tailgate with height adjust memory and jam protection, but the Legender variant additionally gets a kick-to-open sensor that comes in extremely handy in situations where your hands are occupied and you need to access the trunk of the car.