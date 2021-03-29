5 Cool Features In Kia Carnival Limousine Premium MPV

Kia currently retails the Carnival at a starting price of Rs 24.95 lakh, which goes up to Rs 33.95 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end Limousine variant

Launched at last year’s Auto Expo, the Carnival went on to become Kia Motors’ second offering for the Indian market. With no direct rival in sight, the Carnival has received a fairly positive response in the country so far. The Carnival serves as a premium alternative to the Toyota Innova Crysta, and a relatively affordable substitute to the Toyota Vellfire and Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

While the Carnival has already entered its fourth-gen avatar for the foreign markets, the Indian market continues to receive the third-gen model. Nonetheless, the India-spec premium MPV has been packed up to the brim with feel-good features. Here is a list of the top 5 cool features that the range-topping Kia Carnival Limousine offers, take a look –

1. Sliding Doors

The Kia Carnival has been equipped with one-touch powered sliding doors for the rear, which not only makes getting in and out of the car effortless, but also offers a sense of luxury.

2. VIP Seats

While Kia offers the Carnival with 7-, 8- and 9-seat configurations, the Limousine variant of the MPV is offered with a 7-seat setup as standard. What’s more is that the Carnival Limousine gets what Kia calls VIP seats in the middle row that are finished in Nappa leather, and also get leg support.

3. Rear Seat Entertainment

The Limousine variant of the Carnival also gets two 10.1-inch rear touchscreen entertainment systems, one for each VIP seat passenger. This means that the rear passengers will always be entertained while on the move, and can have their own personal space.

4. Tri-Zone Auto Climate Control

The Carnival gets a tri-zone automatic climate control which is extremely beneficial since it lets the driver, co-driver as well as rear passengers control the climate control as per their convenience.

5. Dual Sunroof

The Kia Carnival also gets dual electric sunroofs, one for the front row and one for the rear passengers. This not only makes the car feel airy, but also gives you individual control of the sunroof as you’d like.