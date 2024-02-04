5 Confirmed New MPV Launches In India You Should Know

In our list of the five upcoming MPVs in India, we’ve delved into the details of models from Maruti Suzuki, Kia, Nissan, and Lexus

Over the next three years, the Indian automotive landscape is set to welcome several new MPVs across diverse segments. Dive into our insights as we explore potential additions from renowned brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Kia, Nissan and Lexus. The launches of the models mentioned here are either confirmed by the brand themselves or through presentation leaks:

1. Nissan Compact MPV:

The Renault-Nissan alliance has a long lineup of new vehicles coming to India over the next few years. A compact MPV, sharing the platform with the Renault Triber, is expected to join the portfolio to consolidate Nissan’s volume-based offerings. It will be heavily localised and expect the familiar 1.0L three-pot NA and turbo engines to power the seven-seater.

2. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

The latest global Kia Carnival is set to make its debut this year in India for the first time and it has been caught testing as well locally. This iteration marks a significant departure in terms of design both inside and out. Expect a more technologically advanced features list, with the likelihood of retaining the 2.2L four-cylinder diesel engine generating 200 PS and 440 Nm. The powerplant will be coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

3. Lexus LM:

Bookings are open for the Lexus LM in India, and pricing details are expected soon. The model will be available in two variants: LM 350h four-seater Ultra Luxury and LM 350h seven-seater VIP. Positioned as a premium version of the Toyota Vellfire, the estimated price for the Lexus LM will be over Rs. 1 crore.

4. Maruti Suzuki Compact MPV:

Rumors suggest that Maruti Suzuki is in the process of developing a compact MPV with the codename YDB. Positioned below the Ertiga, it aims to compete with the Renault Triber. Drawing potential inspiration from the Spacia, it is speculated to feature the upcoming 1.2L Z series mild hybrid petrol engine that will debut in the new-gen Swift.

5. Kia Electric RV:

Kia shared plans about introducing an electrified RV in India in the past, possibly hitting the market around 2025 or 2026. To likely be a midsize MPV, it aims to attract a diverse customer base by offering ample interior space and practicality.