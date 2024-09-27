5 Confirmed New Car Launches In October 2024 In India

The month of October 2024 will witness new car launches from Kia, Nissan, BYD and Mercedes-Benz in India

September is coming to an end, and we have a list of cars that will be released in October. Since it is a festive month, potential buyers will be thronging to showrooms and manufacturers are also desperately waiting to increase sales as much as possible within the next few months. Here are the confirmed car launches in October 2024.

1. New Kia Carnival (3rd October)

Kia India will be announcing the prices of the new Kia Carnival on 3rd October 2024. The Carnival will undergo major changes inside and out, while the powertrain options will remain unchanged. It will be available in two variants – Limousine and Limousine Plus – with an expected price of over ₹50 lakh.

The new MPV will have captain seats in the second row, and the third row will be a sinkable bench seat with a 60:40 split. It will be powered by the same 2.2L, 4-cylinder diesel engine producing 193bhp and 441Nm, and will be mated to a torque converter.

2. Kia EV9 (3rd October)

The Kia EV9 will be available in a single GT-Line AWD, 6-seater variant only. It will feature a 99.8kWh battery pack and dual electric motors, delivering 384bhp and 700Nm of torque. The SUV claims an ARAI-certified range of 561km on a single charge.

Charging time is 10% to 80% in 24 minutes using a DC fast charger. In terms of features, it will be well-equipped with a dual-display setup, HUD, dual electric sunroofs, a 14-speaker Meridian audio system, 10 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, and much more.

3. Nissan Magnite Facelift (4th October)

Nissan India will launch the Magnite facelift on 4th October 2024. With the facelift, the carmaker will begin making and exporting its LHD (left-hand drive) version too. As for the facelift, minimal changes are to be expected inside and out.

The subcompact SUV will feature a slightly revised front grille, new LED DRLs, redesigned headlamps, and new diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, there might be new seat upholstery and a few additional features. The updated Magnite will continue to be powered by the 1.0L NA (72bhp) engine and the 1.0L turbo petrol (100bhp) engine.

4. BYD eMAX 7 (8th October)

The BYD eMax 7 electric MPV will be launched on 8th October 2024. The model will come with a three-row seating layout and advanced technology. It will feature an ADAS suite, a fixed panoramic glass roof, premium switchgear, soft-touch materials, and a revised centre console.

Globally, the eMax 7 is available with 55.4kWh and 71.8kWh batteries, offering claimed ranges of 420km and 530km, respectively. The former delivers 163bhp and 310Nm of torque, while the latter produces 204bhp and 310Nm.

5. Mercedes Benz E-Class LWB (9th October)

The market launch of the Mercedes E-Class LWB will take place on 9th October 2024. Inside, the major highlight will be the Mercedes Superscreen, featuring a 14.4-inch central touchscreen, a 12.3-inch passenger touchscreen, and a digital instrument cluster.

Key features include a 4D surround sound system by Burmester and a backrest that reclines between 26 and 36 degrees. The engine options are a 204bhp 2.0L turbo petrol engine and a 197bhp 2.0L turbo diesel engine, both equipped with a 48V mild hybrid system. The transmission option is limited to a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.