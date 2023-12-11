5+ Confirmed New Car Launches Happening Soon – Maruti To Hyundai

Here we have explained about the more than five confirmed new car launches that are happening sooner rather than later

The top 5 automakers in India – Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and Kia – are preparing to introduce new models sooner rather than later and here we have listed them:

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

On January 16, 2024 Hyundai will launch the facelifted version of the Creta in India and it will get a redesigned exterior and interior. A new 1.5L turbo petrol engine will join the lineup and the features list will also be updated with inclusions such as Level 2 ADAS.

2. Kia Sonet Facelift:

On December 14, 2023 Kia Sonet facelift will make its global debut in India and it will be launched soon after. The revised compact SUV will receive notable changes inside and out sticking by the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy. It will continue to use the 1.2L petrol, 1.0L turbo petrol and 1.5L diesel engines.

3. Tata Curvv & Harrier Petrol:

In the first half of next year, Tata Motors will introduce the Curvv in its EV guise in India and it will be positioned above the Nexon EV. It will have a claimed driving range of more than 500 km on a single charge. The 1.5L TGDI petrol engine equipped Harrier is also bound for next year. In addition, the Punch EV and Curvv ICE are also coming in 2024.

4. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift & 5-Door Thar:

The facelifted Mahindra XUV300 will get several updates inside and out. The exterior is heavily influenced by the XUV700 and the upcoming BE range while the interior will gain a larger touchscreen, updated dash and centre console, new digital cluster, etc. No powertrain changes are expected.

5. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift:

Spotted testing quite a few times in recent weeks, the fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Swift will be launched in early 2024 in India. The Swift concept was showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo recently with evolutionary cosmetic and cabin changes, and the new Swift will resemble it. A new Z series mild hybrid 1.2L petrol engine could replace the existing K series unit. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be offered.