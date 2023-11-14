5 Confirmed Bike Launches Waiting To Happen Soon In India

Brands like Royal Enfield, Bajaj, Yamaha and Aprilia are waiting to launch new motorcycles soon in India

Here we have explained about the five upcoming motorcycles whose launch timelines have been confirmed for India from brands like Royal Enfield, Bajaj, Yamaha and Aprilia.

1. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450:

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 made its official debut at the 2023 EICMA show in Italy and its prices will be announced in India on November 24. The dual-purpose adventurer tourer replaces the Himalayan 411 and is equipped with a brand new 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine developing 40.02 PS maximum power and 40 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission. The equipment list comprises full LED lighting, a TFT instrument console with navigation, a dual-channel ABS system, slip and assist clutch, 43 mm upside-down front forks, monoshock rear suspension, 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels, split seats, a wide handlebar, 17-litre fuel tank and so on.

2. Aprilia RS 457:

Aprilia India commenced the pre-bookings for the RS 457 a few weeks ago and is expected to cost only around Rs. 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom) as it is locally produced at the Baramati plant in Maharashtra. It comes with a brand new 457 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine kicking out around 47 PS and it is being shipped to global markets from India.

3. Bajaj Pulsar NS 400:

Bajaj Auto has been on a launch spree lately as the Triumph 400s made their way to the market. In the second quarter of 2024, the Chakan-based manufacturer will introduce the most powerful Pulsar yet as a naked streetfighter based on the NS series is waiting in the pipeline. It will use a 373 cc liquid-cooled engine found in the Dominar 400 and the old 390 Duke, and it will be positioned below the D400.

4. Yamaha R3 & MT-03:

By the middle of next month, Yamaha will introduce the YZF-R3 and MT-03 in India and they will initially be brought into the country via CBU route. They will feature a 321 cc parallel-twin engine, paired with a six-speed transmission. The R3 will take on KTM RC 390, upcoming Aprilia RS 457, BMW G310 RR and others while the MT-03 will rival KTM 390 Duke, TVS Apache RTR 310, Honda CB300 R, etc.