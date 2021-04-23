5 Cars With The Highest Waiting Period In April 2021 – Ertiga To Sonet

Although the Indian automobile industry has shown remarkable recovery in terms of sales, a few cars now have an extremely high waiting period

In recent times, the demand for new cars has been steadily rising in India, and the sales have now recovered to almost pre-lockdown levels. However, due to various factors, the production of new cars isn’t increasing alongside, which has caused waiting periods of a few vehicles to touch the sky!

Here, we have listed five vehicles that have the highest waiting period in the Indian market as of April 2021.

1. Mahindra Thar (up to a year)

The second-generation Mahindra Thar currently has the highest waiting period among all the vehicles in India. The SUV is quite a hit among buyers, but due to limited production, the supply is far overshadowed by the demand. Buyers might have to wait up to 12 months to get their hands on one, although select variants (hard-top petrol MT and convertible models) have a lower waiting period of around 7 months.

2. Maruti Ertiga (up to 9 months)

Maruti Ertiga is a brilliant option for people looking for a spacious people carrier at an affordable price. It currently has a waiting period of around 9 months for the CNG-powered models! For other variants, the waiting period is much lower, around 4 months.

3. Nissan Magnite (up to 8 months)

Nissan Magnite is the brand’s most successful vehicle by far in the Indian market. Due to the high demand, Nissan has already increased production of this sub-4-metre SUV, and it is planning to do so again. Still, buyers have to wait anywhere between 1 to 8 months to take delivery, depending on the variant chosen.

4. Hyundai Creta (up to 8 months)

Hyundai Creta is the best-selling SUV in the Indian market, and the company recently revealed that the demand for the Creta is around three times the production capacity! As such, the waiting period is quite high, reaching up to 8 months for the lower variants (E, EX) and up to 4 months for all other variants.

5. Kia Sonet (up to 5 months)

Kia’s sub-4-metre SUV also enjoys strong demand among buyers in India, and it is one of the best-selling compact SUVs in our market. The Sonet has a waiting period of around 2 to 4 months for the 1.0L turbo-petrol variants. The 1.5L diesel models have a waiting period of around 3 to 5 months, while the 1.2L petrol models have a waiting period of up to 5 months.