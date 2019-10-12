5 Cars With High Demand This Festive Season – Hector To Triber

Here’s a list of the 5 cars that command a long waiting period in the Indian market including Kia Seltos, Hyundai Venue and MG Hector

Even during the industry slowdown, products by some manufacturers are doing better than others. Four cars out of the five mentioned here were launched this year and the demand for them is still soaring. With the festive season around the corner, can the manufacturers keep up with the demand of these vehicles?

Here is a list of the five cars, you have to wait for the most to get your hands on, this festive season –

1. Kia Seltos

Kia’s first offering for the Indian market, the Seltos SUV has received an overwhelming response from buyers. The Korean carmaker has received over 50,000 bookings for the SUV since its launch in August this year.

The Kia Seltos is available in two trims – Tech Line (HT Line) and a sportier GT Line. The two trims boil down to 16 different variants, with the base variant of the HT Line priced at Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom), and goes up to Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end GT Line model. The Seltos puts up against the likes of its Korean cousin, the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks and MG Hector, among others.

2. Hyundai Venue

The Venue has lived up to Hyundai’s reputation in the sub-4m SUV segment and provides tough competition to Maruti’s Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport. All credits to its connected car technology, long feature list and Hyundai’s brand value.

Even after losing the segment-leader crown back to the Vitara Brezza, the Venue still commands the highest waiting period among all of its competitors. The Hyundai Venue is priced from Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 11.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. MG Hector

MG Hector is no different. MG has launched the SUV with so many first-in-class features, that the competition including Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500 and Jeep Compass aren’t able to keep up. The long feature list includes a massive vertically stacked 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, over 100 voice commands, a 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, front parking sensors etc.

With a starting price Rs 12.18 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hector has a competitive price tag compared to some other cars in the segment. Hence, the Hector is one of the top-selling mid-size SUVs of India and demands a long waiting period of up to three to four months.

4. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga continues to be the best-selling MPV in India, with Maruti Suzuki managing to sell around 6,300 units of the car last month itself. The launch of its twin; the more premium, XL6, has affected its overall sales, which have declined by 25% MoM. However, the MPV’s fan base is pretty strong and the demand for the Ertiga exceeds the supply, resulting in a long waiting period.

The Ertiga has a starting price of Rs 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom). The irony, however, lies in its rivalry. The Ertiga rivals its own premium twin, the XL6, Mahindra Marazzo and Renault Lodgy.

5. Renault Triber

The Triber was one of the first of its “tribe”, a sub-4m MPV/hatchback. With a modular seating layout, the Triber makes for one of the most practical cabin spaces in the segment. Launched in August 2019, the Triber has received a positive response from buyers.

The sub-compact MPV has managed to push the Toyota Innova Crysta behind in terms of sales, and was the second best-selling MPV in India in September 2019, with a total of 4,710 units sold. Renault has confirmed that the Triber’s waiting period can stretch up to 3 months, depending on the variant.

The seven-seater has a starting price of Rs 4.95 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping RXZ variant. The Triber has a direct rival in the form of Datsun GO+, but it also competes against other hatchbacks like Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Suzuki Swift and Ford Figo. An automatic variant of the Triber is also in the works, according to Renault.