5 Cars To Launch In May 2022 – City e:HEV To Nexon Long-Range

Plenty of new cars are set to be introduced in India this year, and here, we’ve listed the ones that will launch this month (May 2022)

The Indian car market will see a lot of new launches this year! From regular ICE cars to hybrid to fully electric cars, there’s a lot of excitement brewing. Interestingly, a few of these upcoming models are set to go on sale this month!

These are the five cars that will be launching in the Indian market this month, i.e., in May 2022.

1. Honda City e:HEV

India’s first mass-market hybrid car – Honda City e:HEV – was unveiled in India last month, and its prices are set to be announced on May 4. Thanks to the hybrid powertrain, the sedan is extremely fuel-efficient. It also features ADAS, thus improving the overall safety.

2. New-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz will roll out the next-generation C-Class in India on May 10. The new sedan will feature major changes in interior and exterior design over the outgoing version, and it will get a lot more features as well. It is expected to be available with two engine options – a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 2.0L turbo-diesel unit.

3. BMW i4

BMW i4 is slated to go on sale in India later this month. It was officially unveiled in the country at the India Art Fair in New Delhi, and it is essentially an all-electric version of the 4-Series Gran Coupe. Initially, only the ‘eDrive 40’ variant will be launched in our market; it is powered by an 83.9 kWh battery, mated to a 344 PS electric motor.

4. Tata Nexon Long-Range

The updated Tata Nexon EV is scheduled to launch in India on May 11. The electric SUV will receive a few new features, and it will get a larger battery option as well (40 kWh, on the new long-range version). The existing model (standard version, with 30.2 kWh battery) option will continue to be on sale.

5. Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo

Skoda recently updated the Kushaq SUV in India, adding two new trim levels – Ambition Classic and Active Peace. However, we’re the most excited for the arrival of its ‘Monte Carlo’ version, which will feature added luxuries and equipment. Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo will sit at the top of the SUV’s range.