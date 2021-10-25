5 Cars To Launch In India In Nov 2021 – Tiago CNG To Tiguan Facelift

Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Volkswagen, and Audi are planning to launch a new car each in India next month, the details of which are discussed below

The Indian car market has been going through a sales slump these days, however, recovery seems to be in sight. Carmakers are hoping for a sales boost around the Diwali festive season, which could help beat the market slowdown. Also, a few new cars are scheduled to launch in our country next month, giving buyers additional choices across multiple segments.

The most awaited upcoming car to launch in November is the next-generation Celerio. The updated hatchback will be larger and have a completely new design, as revealed by spy pictures of undisguised models. The new-gen Celerio is expected to be underpinned by the brand’s Heartect platform, and as per speculations, it will have two engine options on offer – a 1.0L petrol unit and a 1.2L petrol unit. Along with Celerio, Swift & Dzire CNG launch is expected too next month in India as previously reported by us.

Apart from that, Tata Tiago CNG is expected to launch in our market next month. Select dealerships have started accepting bookings or it as well, albeit unofficially. The Tiago CNG will be powered by the same 1.2L petrol engine as the regular model, with a CNG kit added to it. The power output of the engine will be lower when running on natural gas; the exact specs will be revealed upon launch.

As per reports, Tata will be introducing CNG powertrain options on other models in its lineup as well, like the Tigor, Altroz, and even the Punch and Nexon. Tigor CNG and Altroz CNG have been spied testing a few times (along with the Tiago CNG, of course), so these two might launch in the near future as well.

Volkswagen Tiguan was discontinued in our country earlier this year, when the BS6 emission norms came into effect. The SUV is now slated to return to the Indian market next month, in a new facelifted avatar. The Tiguan facelift is expected to get the same 2.0L turbo-petrol engine as the Tiguan Allspace, which is already on sale in India.

Audi recently opened bookings for the facelifted Q5 in India, and its launch is expected to happen very soon. The SUV will be available with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which comes paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Quattro AWD system will be available as well here.