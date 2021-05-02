5 New Cars To Be Launched This Month In India [May 2021]

A host of new cars are set to be launched in the country this year, and around 5 new cars are set to make their debut this month itself

A host of big launches have already taken place in 2021 so far, and the remainder of the year is expected to be no different. While some car launches that were set to take place in April this year were delayed, most of them are set to debut this month itself. At least 5 cars are set to be launched in the Indian market ranging across different segments in May 2021.

Here is a list of the 5 cars that are set to be launched in the country this month [May 2021], take a read to know more about them –

1. Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar, the three-row version of Creta is set to be launched in the Indian market this month. The SUV will be offered with both six- and seven-seat configurations. Apart from a longer wheelbase, larger wheels and visual changes, it gets a new 2.0-litre NA petrol engine rated at 159 PS/191 Nm over the Creta, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine is carried over.

2. New-gen Skoda Octavia

Production of the fourth-gen Skoda Octavia has already begun at the carmaker’s Aurangabad facility, and the sedan has even started reaching dealerships ahead of its launch later this month. Under the hood of the sedan will be a 2.0-litre TSI engine producing 190 PS, 320 Nm, mated to a 7-speed DSG.

3. New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Internally codenamed YNC, the new-gen Celerio has already been spied on test a range of times, and a launch is expected to take place this month. The new Celerio will likely be offered with the same 1.0-litre petrol engine as the current model, while a petrol-CNG powertrain will likely also be offered.

4. Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pickup truck is all set to return to the market after over a year, and will likely be offered with a BS6-compliant 1.9-litre four-cylinder diesel engine rated at 150 PS/350 Nm, coupled with a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT with an optional 4×4 setup.

5. Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra is working on introducing a new modern SUV called the Bolero Neo that will be sold alongside the Bolero. Set to be launched this month, the Bolero Neo will be based on new-age ladder-frame chassis, and it could be offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 100 PS and 240 Nm, mated to a 5-speed MT as well as an optional auto.