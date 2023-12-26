5 Cars Sold In India With Stellar GNCAP Performances This Year

Safety is an aspect that is getting its due credit as time goes by and now more and more people are getting educated about its importance

Global NCAP is an NGO body that started the #SaferCars programme for developing countries to highlight the importance of safety in vehicles. The new regime in Global NCAP includes more tests like side impact collisions, full frontal collisions, impact beam collisions etc. Here are 5 cars that are available in India with a complete 5-star safety rating that you can buy right now.

1. Tata Harrier & Safari:

Tata recently launched the facelifted models of the Harrier and Safari with new exterior design and more premium interiors. With the launch of these models, Tata also showcased the safety crash tests of both the models and they both scored a commendable 5 stars. This is the first time they have been tested as the previous models which were based on the same platform had not gone through the crash tests and it had started to become a sore point for an otherwise amazing set of cars. Now with the confirmation of their strength, integrity and technology, Tata continues with their amazing streak of 5-star rated cars.

2. New Hyundai Verna:

When it comes to features, there is no other manufacturer that can beat the Hyundai, which can become a good selling point, but Hyundai’s Achilles’ heel has always been its safety quotient. With models like the Grand i10 Nios scoring a dismal 2 stars and other models like the Venue, and Creta scoring 3 stars, the Verna scoring an amazing 5-star is a big talking point.

It is the first made-in-India Hyundai product to achieve this feat and it is safe to say that it has achieved it at the right time. With manufacturers like Mahindra and Tata scoring a bullseye on most of their new products, Hyundai needed a car that would not only have comfort and convenience features but showcase that safety is also considered and given importance. The addition of the ADAS suite builds up the case even further making the Verna one of the best sedans money can buy in India.

3. Volkswagen Virtus & Skoda Slavia:

Sedans from both Volkswagen and Skoda are famous for their build quality and fun-to-drive nature. Many products like the Vento, Rapid, etc., were known to be enthusiast cars because of their handling nature and that continues with the Virtus and Slavia even after having an increased ground clearance. How they managed to pull that off is beyond us but once you start driving, the smile on your face will say it all.

But with great speed comes great responsibility and these cars are ready for it as showcased by the crash tests. Both of them have scored an impressive 5-star safety rating and this further increases the desirability of these cars along with some peace of mind.