5 Cars Manufactured But Not Sold In India – Suzuki Jimny To Toyota Belta

Check out our list of the top five vehicles which are manufactured in India for exports, and are not on sale in our domestic market currently

As per the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), India recorded a 43 per cent growth in FY21-22 for passenger car exports. With demand for affordable mobility increasing across the world, the Indian automobile industry is expected to see further growth in exports in the future. Interestingly, there are a few cars in India that are manufactured solely for exports!

Below, we have listed our pick of the top five export-only cars manufactured in India, which cannot be purchased here.

1. Mahindra Scorpio Getaway

To be fair, Mahindra Scorpio Getaway used to be available in India between 2007 and 2018, but it didn’t find as many takers as the company had hoped. Although it has been discontinued in the home market, M&M exports this pickup truck to select international markets, like South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, etc., where its affordability, utility, and ruggedness attract a lot of buyers.

3. Mahindra Roxor

Mahindra Roxor is essentially a reworked Mahindra Thar (previous generation), exported from India for the North American markets. It is a niche, recreational, off-highway vehicle, and it has a cult-like following there.

Some readers might remember Roxor from news headlines a few years ago when FCA had sued M&M for copying Jeep’s design. Following a facelift in 2021, the little Mahindra off-roader managed to return to the US market.

3. Suzuki Jimny

In January last year, Maruti Suzuki began the export of Suzuki Jimny to international markets. However, off-road enthusiasts in India are still waiting for it to launch here! As per reports, Maruti is developing a 5-door/long-wheelbase version of the compact SUV for our market, scheduled to debut either later this year or early next year.

4. Toyota Rumion

Toyota sells a rebadged version of Maruti Ertiga in select international markets like South Africa, under the name Rumion. The MPV is manufactured here by Maruti Suzuki, and then rebadged and exported by Toyota. Speculations suggest that Toyota Rumion could launch in India too, positioned below Innova Crysta in the carmaker’s lineup.

5. Toyota Belta

Similar to Rumion, Toyota also exports a rebadged version of the Maruti Ciaz; christened Toyota Belta, the rebadged sedan is on sale in the middle-east. Reports state that Toyota Belta could go on sale in India as well, as also expected from Toyota Rumion. The manufacturer is yet to make any official announcements regarding that though.