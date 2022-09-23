5 Cars Launching In The Next 15 Days – Grand Vitara To Atto 3

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will go on sale in the coming days while the prices of the remaining variants of the Toyota Hyryder will be out in early October

Over the next 15 days, car producers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, BYD, MG Motor and Toyota Kirloskar Motor are looking to bring new vehicles into the Indian market. Different segments and new customers will be targetted with the festive season lurking in the background and here we give you all the dose of it:

1. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

The Grand Vitara will go on sale in the coming days and is expected to be priced around Rs. 9.5 lakh for the base variant and it may go all the way up to Rs. 19.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The midsize SUV is based on the Global C platform and it derives power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C smart hybrid petrol and a 1.5-litre three-pot Atkinson Cycle TNGA strong hybrid system. Expect it to make a strong impact against rivals such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

2. Tata Tiago EV:

On September 28, 2022 Tata Motors will officially unveil the electrified version of the Tiago ahead of its market launch. It will become the most affordable EV within the brand’s domestic lineup and is believed to boast the Ziptron technology found in the Nexon EV and Tigor EV. More specifically its e-sedan sibling, and will also get cruise control and multiple regeneration modes.

3. BYD Atto 3:

One of China’s prominent EV makers, BYD, is stepping into the electric SUV space with the Atto 3 on October 11, 2022 and it will take on MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric. It comes on the back of the good reception for the e6 MPV, which is now available for private buyers as well. The Atto 3 could be priced between Rs. 30 lakh and Rs. 35 lakh (ex-showroom) and its claimed range could hover around 420 km.

4. MG Hector Facelift:

The facelifted version of the MG Hector has been teased for many weeks already and it will go on sale in the coming days. It gets a mildly refreshed exterior while the interior will gain new technologies and features including a larger 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

5. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder:

Toyota will reveal the prices of the remaining variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in early October 2022 as only the top four grades’ prices are out. The Hyryder has plenty in common with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and it will be priced almost similar to that of its counterpart.