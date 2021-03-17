5 Cars Launching In India Next Month – C5 Aircross To New-Gen XUV500

A lot of new vehicles are lined-up for launch in the Indian car market, with five new SUVs expected to arrive in April 2021

The automobile industry of India has shown strong growth in terms of sales in 2021, and even though we’re barely three months into the year, a slew of new vehicles have already launched in the Indian market. Next month, we expect a lot of action to happen in the SUV space, with new launches from manufacturers like Citroen, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Volkswagen.

Here, we have listed five vehicles that are either scheduled to go on sale in India in April 2021 or expected to launch then.

Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen’s maiden offering in the Indian market, the C5 Aircross, is slated to arrive in the Indian market on 7th April 2021. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, with 177 PS and 400 Nm on tap, paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. We expect the prices of the Citroen C5 Aircross to begin at around Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will be sold via the brand’s La Maison dealerships, open across 10 cities in India.

Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar is set to be globally unveiled on 6th April 2021, and its launch is expected to happen in India later that same month. The Alcazar is essentially a three-row version of the Creta, expected to be available in both 6- and 7-seat configurations. It will likely be available with the same three engine options as the Creta – a 1.5-litre NA petrol (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel (115 PS/250 Nm), and a 1.4L turbo-petrol (140 PS/242 Nm).

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500

The next-generation Mahindra XUV500 is expected to launch in India next month. The upcoming SUV has been spied countless times on road tests, and the new model will get a lot of premium features, like a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable seats (likely with memory function), and a dual-screen dashboard. The powertrain options are expected to be the same as the Thar – a 2.0L turbo-petrol and a 2.2L turbo-diesel – but in a higher state of tune.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra is also expected to launch the TUV300 facelift next month, which will be rebranded as the ‘Bolero Neo’. It will likely have a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine under the hood, which will belt out 100 PS and 240 Nm. Transmission choices are expected to be a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen will be launching the 2021 Tiguan in the Indian market soon, likely sometime in April 2021. The SUV was spotted undergoing road tests in India last month. The specifications of the Tiguan haven’t been revealed yet, but it will likely be powered by either a 2.0-litre petrol motor (190 PS/320 Nm) or a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill (150 PS/250 Nm).